Sarawak native group questions RM6bil budget rural impact

BELAGA: An indigenous rights organisation has raised concerns about the effectiveness of federal budget allocations to Sarawak, questioning why rural communities continue facing poor living conditions despite receiving billions in annual funding.

The Society for Rights of Indigenous Peoples of Sarawak (Scrips) acknowledged the substantial RM6 billion federal budget allocation to the state but called for accountability regarding how these funds benefit rural populations.

Michael Jok, secretary-general of Scrips, recently returned from Belaga district in central Sarawak where he encountered severely deteriorated roads and inadequate telecommunications infrastructure.

“While the RM6 billion allocation from the Federal Government represents a significant sum, Putrajaya has consistently provided substantial annual budgets to Sarawak over the years,” Jok stated.

“However, it’s evident that these federal funds haven’t reached rural communities at the grassroots level.”

He emphasised that interior communities have seen limited improvements despite the large budget announcements.

“This concern weighs heavily on ordinary rural Sarawakians who regularly hear about massive budget allocations but rarely witness tangible benefits. Simply examining rural infrastructure conditions—our roads and bridges—tells the story,” Jok said.

“State government leaders owe rural residents a comprehensive explanation.”