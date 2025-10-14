Iran rejects US dialogue invitation as contradictory amid tensions

DUBAI: Iran’s foreign ministry has criticised the United States president’s invitation to dialogue as contradictory.

The ministry accused Washington of “hostile and criminal behaviour” following the president’s remarks to the Israeli parliament about being ready to strike a deal with Tehran.

In June, the United States joined Israel in striking Iranian nuclear facilities.

This followed five rounds of indirect nuclear talks with Tehran that stalled over issues like domestic nuclear enrichment.

Western countries accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons.

Tehran maintains its nuclear programme is only for civilian purposes. – Reuters