UMS water woes: Six tube wells expected to be ready in March - Zambry

JASIN: The construction of tube wells to solve the water problem at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) is expected to be completed in March this year, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir (pix).

He said the project is currently at the stage of installing tube wells at several locations identified by UMS.

“UMS requires about five to eight 8 million litres of water per day. These tube wells will provide about 30 per cent of their water requirement.

“To fully solve this water supply issue, the Sabah state government must intervene,” he told reporters at Serkam Pantai today.

Prior to this, media reported that six tube wells would be built to solve the UMS water woes, which had been affecting its staff and students since 2021, with an allocation of RM3 million announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in May last year. -Bernama