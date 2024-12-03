Unemployed man arrested on suspicion of smuggling horse pills

KOTA BAHRU: Police arrested an unemployed man on suspicion of smuggling 20,000 horse pills, worth an estimated RM137,000, at the Kota Darulnaim Complex car park here on Sunday (March 10).

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the man, aged 28, was nabbed during a police inspection of motorcycles at the car park.

The suspect, who was carrying a bag, fled when police approached him, said Muhamad Zaki at a press conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here today.

“However, the police succeeded in arresting the man and subsequently found 18,000 horse pills, weighing 2.1 kilogrammes, in his bag.

“The man then led the police to an unnumbered house in Kampung Bunohan, Tumpat where an inspection found a box containing a package,“ he said, adding that they found in it another 2,000 horse pills, weighing 227.4 grammes, and they also confiscated a Honda Future motorcycle, estimated to be worth RM2,000.

According to him, the horse pills were intended for sale to the Kelantan market, and if distributed could be used by 20,000 drug addicts.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days from yesterday to March 17 for investigation under the Dangerous Drugs Act Section 1952,“ he added. - Bernama