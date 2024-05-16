Upgrading of Pulau Suri Floating Market completed - ECERDC

TUMPAT: The East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) has completed the upgrading works at the Pulau Suri Floating Market, here, to boost the tourism sector in Kelantan.

ECERDC chief executive officer Datuk Baidzawi Che Mat said the work to upgrade the floating market was completed in January this year.

He said ECERDC allocated RM1.5 million for the development of the floating market which is equipped with various basic facilities.

“Basic facilities such as prayer rooms, toilets, hand washing facilities, hawker poles for boats and dining table are also been provided,“ he told reporters at the Pulau Suri Floating Market.

ALSO READ: ECERDC records realised investment of RM10.9 billion in Kelantan

Baidzawi said ECERDC is committed to developing a sustainable tourism ecosystem that not only improves the standard of living of local communities but is also capable of generating long-term economic prosperity in the state.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said ECERDC's development initiative to create a destination in the tourism sector is in line with the state government's plan to make Kelantan an attractive destination.

“The state government is confident that the Visit Kelantan Year 2024, which brings family, food and festivals together, will attract more than 10 million tourists to the state,“ he told reporters at the Opening Ceremony of the Pulau Suri Floating Market.

ALSO READ: PM: Investments worth RM41.4b realised by ECERDC up to March 2024

Pulau Suri or better known as Kampung Pulau Suri is a traditional fishing village in Tumpat district, now open to visitors every Friday and Saturday from 8am to 5pm.

Pulau Suri Floating Market is one of the earliest floating markets in Malaysia that offer a variety of traditional food and goods.