Vigneswaran retains MIC President’s post for third consecutive term

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran (pix) has retained his position as MIC president for the third consecutive time after winning the post uncontested for the 2024-2027 term in the party’s presidential election.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Election Committee, announced this after Vigneswaran emerged as the sole candidate for the position when nominations closed at 1 pm today.

Vigneswaran received support from 3014 out of 3060 MIC branches nationwide.

In the previous election, Vigneswaran also won the post uncontested.

“I thank all MIC members and branch leaders for supporting me to lead the party for the third time,“ he said after the nomination process at the MIC headquarters here.

On MIC’s main focus moving forward, he said the party would concentrate on the construction of their new headquarters, which currently comprises three blocks.

“The new building will consist of three blocks, although initially we planned to develop only two blocks, and it will take four to five years to complete,“ he said.

“Of the three blocks, one will be allocated for the MIC headquarters, one for the Maju Institute of Educational Development (MIED), and the other for apartments and a hotel,“ he told reporters after the nomination session.

In addition, he said that the leadership of MIC for this term would also train and provide opportunities for young members to take up leadership roles in the future.

Vigneswaran added that MIC would also strengthen its cooperation with Parti Makkal Sakti Malaysia (Makkal Sakti), which has been established for a year now, in advocating for the rights and future direction of the Indian community in the country. -Bernama