Viral poster on RM700 special aid fake - PSD

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Service Department (PSD) today dismissed as fake a viral poster on the Special Financial Aid 2024 with an amount of RM700.

“The information displayed on the poster is false. The viral poster is actually from 2022 and has been modified,” JPA said in a post on Facebook.

Accompanying the post is the fake poster, which mentioned that the infographic was prepared by the department’s Corporate Communication Unit in back December 2022.

The fake poster also claims that the special aid will be disbursed on April 5. - Bernama