Visitors buy essentials at lower prices, exchange helmet at Central Zone MADANI Rakyat

KUALA SELANGOR: Members of the public seized the opportunity on the last day of the Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex today to get various attractive offers and goods at cheaper prices.

Visitors also described the programme as a one-stop centre that facilitated their affairs to obtain government services directly.

Civil servant Zohan Ahmad, 58, who was present with his wife Radziah Hasan, 55, took the opportunity today to pay six traffic summonses with a 50 per cent discount.

“The paying process is very easy and fast, many counters are available and it was a relief that all summonses have been settled. It just so happened that there was also a cheap sale, so my wife also bought essentials at the same time,” he told Bernama.

Smallholder Rahman Sahlan, 68, who brought along a trolley, said that he came as early as 9 am with his son to buy rice, oil and eggs for the needs of his family in Kampung Sungai Tengi Kanan.

“I came with the main purpose of buying rice because the price offered at RM26 was cheap compared with the price offered elsewhere at RM34 so it was worth it, that’s why we brought along a trolley and filled it with essentials for the family.

“Besides, my son also wants to see the agricultural technology on display here since we also cultivate our vegetable garden,” he said.

Housewife K. Vanitha, 33, from Tanjung Keramat, said she was given a ride by her neighbour to attend the programme today so that she could exchange an old helmet which was no longer safe to use.

She also commended the government’s efforts through the Road Transport Department which enabled people who are less able to have new helmets thus ensuring their safety as road users.

The three-day programme which ends today, starting from 9 am to 10 pm, focuses on activities related to agriculture and food security, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and the well-being of the people, besides various services provided by the federal government agencies and the Selangor government in particular.

The closing ceremony of the Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today and is expected to be attended by the top leadership of the federal and state governments. - Bernama