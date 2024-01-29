Wan Junaidi takes oath of office as 8th Sarawak Governor

KUCHING: The newly appointed Head of State of Sarawak, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, was today sworn in as the 8th Yang Dipertua Negeri at the State Legislative Assembly Building here.

Wan Junaidi and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi were received on arrival at the venue by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Puan Sri Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, as well as State Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nasar.

The ceremony started with Wan Junaidi inspecting a main guard of honour mounted by 102 officers and men of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) led by DSP Mohamad Zaini Ismail. He then proceeded to the Dewan Lapau for the swearing-in ceremony at 4 pm.

Wan Junaidi took his oath of office and signed the Surat Sumpah (Oath Letter), witnessed by the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli.

He then signed the Letter of Declaration as the Yang Dipertua Negeri, witnessed by the Sarawak Premier.

Wan Junaidi, who will celebrate his 78th birthday on Feb 1, received the instrument of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Al Marhum Sultan Ahmad Shah at Istana Negara last Friday.

His appointment, made in accordance with Article 1 of the Sarawak State Constitution, is for a four-year term from Jan 26, 2024 to Jan 26, 2028, replacing Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, who held the post for three terms beginning March 1, 2014. -Bernama