Witness: Najib issued letter that stated no necessity for auditor-general to audit 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was told today that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had issued a letter stating that there was no necessity for the auditor-general to audit 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in 2009.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Senior Supt Nur Aida Arifin, 37, who is also the investigating officer in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) case said the letter was issued on Dec 22, 2009.

“The Finance Ministry through the Treasury Secretary-General had proposed that 1MDB go through ‘due dilligence’ and be audited by the Auditor-General.

“However, Datuk Seri Najib had issued a letter stating that there was no necessity for the Auditor-General to audit 1MDB because 1MDB must be audited by a professional auditor appointed by the board of directors. And in line with the directive, professional audit firm Ernst & Young was appointed to audit the financial accounts of 1MDB,“ she said.

Appearing as the prosecution’s 49th witness, Nur Aida said this when reading out from the 95-page witness report during the trial of Najib who is facing charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and money laundering involving the same amount.

Nur Aida told the court that what was initially established in 2009 as an entity owned by the Terengganu state government, the Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA), was later renamed as 1MDB.

The witness also revealed the ‘job’ or role of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low in 1MDB, including directing the top management of 1MDB to transfer US$700 million that belonged to 1MDB into the account of Good Star Limited, a company owned by Jho Low.

Jho Low opened a bank account under Good Star on June 11, 2009 and the company received US$700 million on Sept 30, 2009.

Hearing before presiding judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah will continue on Friday. -Bernama