Woman charged with abusing nine-year-old son

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of abusing her nine-year-old son.

The 33-year-old food trader is charged as the person having the care of the boy to have abused him in a manner likely to cause him physical injury in a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju here between 9 pm and 9.30 pm on 9 Nov 9, 2022.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 20 years or both, upon conviction.

Judge Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi allowed the woman bail of RM6,000 with one surety and also ordered her to report herself at a police station once a month, surrender her passport to the court and not intimidate witnesses in the case.

Earlier, lawyer Ahmad Shamil Azad Abdul Hamid, representing the accused, in requesting a lower bail, told the court that his client is two months pregnant and had cooperated well throughout the police investigation.

The court set May 2 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf prosecuted in the case.