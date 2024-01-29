WOW! Simpan SSPN 2024 Draw promises prizes worth over RM1.3m

KUALA LUMPUR: Depositors of the National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN) will have an opportunity to win substantial prizes worth over RM1.3 million through the WOW! Simpan SSPN 2024 Draw Campaign to cultivate saving practices among the community.

National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman, Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim, said that the campaign, which runs from Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2024, differs from the previous year by introducing three categories: Silver, Gold, and Platinum for the annual draw.

“For the first time this year, the WOW! Kasih Draw Series is introduced to appreciate meaningful individuals in life, including celebrations for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Teacher’s Day,“ she said after the launch of the WOW! Simpan SSPN 2024 Draw Campaign here today.

The draw series includes WOW! Gong Xi Ang Pow (Jan 1 to Feb 29), WOW! Syoknya Raya (March 1 to April 30), WOW! Kasih (May 1 to June 30), WOW! Merdeka (July 1 to Aug 31), and WOW! Superheroes (Sept 1 to Oct 31).

To participate in the campaign, depositors only need to open an account or make additional deposits during the campaign period.

Every net deposit of RM50 for Simpan SSPN Prime qualifies for one draw, while every net deposit of RM50 for Simpan SSPN Plus qualifies for two automatic draws.

Norliza mentioned that this campaign also provides additional benefits to users of the myPTPTN application, who will receive multiple draw entries.

“Depositors of Simpan SSPN Prime making a net deposit of RM50 through myPTPTN or salary deduction or direct debit will receive five entries. Meanwhile, depositors of Simpan SSPN Plus making a net deposit of RM50 through myPTPTN or salary deduction or direct debit will receive ten entries,“ she said.

Among the prizes offered for the winners are Proton S70 Flagship X, Proton X50 Flagship, Proton X90 Flagship, Yamaha NVX 155cc motorcycle, Yamaha XMAX 250cc, and Yamaha MT09.

During today’s ceremony, three Simpan SSPN depositors experienced the positive impact of saving as they emerged victorious in the WOW! Simpan SSPN 2023 Draw Campaign. The grand prize winner, Mohd Azamuddin Ariffin, 41, credited his 2017 decision to open an account as a wise choice.

Besides securing a future for his three children, the Syariah-compliant savings offered tax relief and dividends, significantly benefiting his family’s finances.

“I feel that in the current situation, it is not difficult to save because there are various methods available, such as online platforms, websites and applications, besides counters. I suggest parents take this opportunity to save through the methods recommended by PTPTN.

“Take Simpan SSPN for example. There are many benefits we can gain besides the annual draw and campaigns organised by PTPTN itself,“ said the Vocational Training Officer at the Advanced Technology Training Centre (ADTEC) Bintulu.

Like a windfall, the second-place winner, Mashalina Halim, 33, said that understanding the function of Simpan SSPN and her obligation to open an account for the future academic prospects of her children felt like a reward when she won a cash prize of RM50,000.

Upon receiving the call, I was initially skeptical as I had no PTPTN debt. However, upon being told I was the second-place winner, I felt grateful as it was a blessing for my child, and I’m just going along with it,“ she shared.

As of Dec 31, 2023, Simpan SSPN deposits totalled RM17.39 billion involving 6.25 million accounts.

For further information about PTPTN, it can be accessed via www.ptptn.gov.my. -Bernama