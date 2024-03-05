Zafrul fails in bid to ‘correct’ Zahid’s affidavit

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz failed in his bid to file an affidavit to make “corrections” on an affidavit by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi relating to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s bid to have the remainder of his sentence served under house arrest.

High Court Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh made the ruling yesterday after hearing submissions of the application for leave by the investment, trade and industry minister to correct errors said to have been found in the affidavit by Ahmad Zahid.

On April 9, Ahmad Zahid filed an affidavit to support Najib’s bid, claiming that Tengku Zafrul had shown him an addendum order on his phone when they met at Ahmad Zahid’s home in Kajang.

“He showed me a copy of the said addendum order on his phone, which he took from an original copy shown to him by Al-Sultan Abdullah.”

On April 22, Tengku Zafrul wrote to the High Court, expressing that he wanted to file an affidavit to make corrections to Ahmad Zahid’s affidavit.

On April 1, Najib claimed in an application he filed that Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who was the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the material time, had issued a supplementary decree during the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting on Jan 29, a day before his term ended.

Najib claimed Al-Sultan Abdullah issued an addendum order dated Jan 29 allowing him to serve the remainder of his jail sentence under house arrest.

The former Pekan MP also claimed that the addendum order was not announced by the Pardons Board on Feb 2, adding that the government was in contempt for not executing the supplementary decree.

Najib, 70, has been serving his sentence at Kajang Prison since Aug 23, 2022.

