Zahid: Rakan Muda programme content should be made national agenda

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) wants the content of the Rakan Muda programme to be made a national agenda by adopting a comprehensive approach to ensure that the leisure time of youths is filled with beneficial activities.

He said the Rakan Muda programme could also be a platform for strengthening national integration and racial unity.

Ahmad Zahid said he is emphasising this matter following a drop in the Malaysia Youth Index score from 48.49 per cent in 2021 to 42.43 per cent in 2022.

“This drop in score shows that youths are less involved in activities during leisure time. If this issue is not resolved, it is feared youths will engage in unbeneficial activities and become a cause of social decline,“ he said in a statement after chairing the Cabinet Committee Meeting on Youth Development No 1/2024 at the Parliament building today.

On the implementation of Rakan Muda in 2023, he said the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) had exceeded the initial target of one million participants by attracting 1.11 million people through 4,132 activities.

He said better coordination between ministries and agencies is needed to ensure that all programme data and participation in Rakan Muda activities can be consolidated to achieve the target physical and digital participation of 11 million this year.

He also noted various issues faced by youths and the need for intervention and holistic empowerment plans involving the economic and social sectors based on youth data (youth dashboard).

He said among the issues faced by youths are job opportunities, drug abuse, pornography, cyberbullying, mental health, finance, and identity and democracy.

Sharing some of the decisions made in the meeting, Ahmad Zahid said the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) needs to take progressive steps to ensure the enforcement of the Youth Societies and Youth Development (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act A 1602) on Jan 1, 2026, especially ensuring a smooth transition of youth organisation leadership.

He said the meeting also identified strategic interventions to address issues and challenges faced by youths through the development of the Youth Socioeconomic Empowerment Plan, which will be launched at the National Youth Day Celebration 2024 scheduled to be held in May in Melaka.

He said the plan will be supported by a youth dashboard involving all youth development implementing groups and the empowerment of youth organisations, which will directly benefit youths through the MBM Vision 2048.

To support the Gig economy, he said the Youth and Sports Skills Training Institute (ILKBS) has expanded its scope by adding Gig Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes for eight course fields including sports-oriented skills courses.

He said these courses target the participation of 2,100 ILKBS TVET students and 3,300 Gig workers.

Ahmad Zahid said the meeting also agreed that efforts to develop youths capable of contributing positively to the country’s development require cooperation and commitment from all ministries and government agencies based on their respective functions and expertise. -Bernama