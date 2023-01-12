Zambry undertakes working visit to Dubai in conjunction with COP28

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir will be undertaking a working visit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from Dec 1 to 2 in conjunction with the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

During the visit, he will attend the launch of the Malaysian Pavilion and the ceremony of exchange of documents involving Malaysian companies and their counterparts, which will be graced by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the sidelines of COP28.

“Zambry is also scheduled to attend the Summit of G77 and China Leaders on Climate Change with the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change,” said a statement from the Malaysian Foreign Ministry.

The statement said while in Dubai, Zambry will meet with his counterparts from Brazil and Ghana to exchange views on bilateral, regional and global issues of interest. - Bernama