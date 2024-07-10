10 arrested for armed robbery at businessman’s home in Pandamaran

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested 10 locals, including a woman, for suspected involvement in an armed robbery at the home of a businessman in Pandamaran, Klang, on October 3.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the suspects, aged 23 to 46, were arrested in Mantin, Negeri Sembilan, and around the Klang Valley following raids conducted by the police under Op Casa, which started last Thursday.

He said the leader of the gang, who is in his 30s has 14 criminal records, including two for murder and one for attempted murder, was also apprehended during the raids. The gang, consisting of 10 to 12 individuals, is described as violent and dangerous. It has been actively committing crimes for the past year around Klang Selatan, here, and in Negeri Sembilan.

“We have been tracking this gang since early this year. They are very dangerous and would go beyond robbery, injuring victims if threatened,” he told reporters in a press conference at the Selangor police contingent headquarters (IPK) today.

All suspects are being remanded for seven days and the case is investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the media reported that three residents of a three-story bungalow faced a terrifying moment when 12 individuals armed with machetes broke into their home at Jalan Jagong, Pandamaran, Klang, on October 3.

In the 5 am incident, the suspects arrived at the victims’ home in two cars before climbing over the wall and breaking the main door’s grille. They made off with cash, religious statues and jewelry estimated to worth RM600,000.

In a separate development, Hussein said the police also nabbed a burglary group comprising six Chinese nationals, assisted by a local man, were active in burglaries in the Sabak Bernam district.

He said the suspects, aged between 30 and 40, were arrested at a three-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur and a condominium in Subang Jaya on October 5 and yesterday.

“Investigations revealed that they targeted unattended double-story homes, stealing valuables, including items stored in safes. All six Chinese nationals were found without valid travel documents, and further investigations are underway to determine how long they have been in the country,“ he said.

Hussein added that all suspects are currently being remanded for seven days, and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code and Immigration Act 1959/63.