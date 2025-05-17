KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department (JIM) arrested 10 illegal immigrants in an Op Gegar raid at an entertainment centre that provided Bollywood-style dance performances to customers early today.

Kuala Lumpur JIM director Wan Mohamed Saupee Wan Yusoff said in the raid that began at 12.45 am, eight men and two women from Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan, in their 20s until 40s, comprising employees and customers, were detained.

“The entertainment centre is tightly guarded at the entrance and is exclusively open to customers from South Asian countries,” he told reporters after the operation.

He said the department also arrested 25 foreigners, including two children, in Op Selera raids at three restaurants in the federal capital.

They comprised 18 men and seven women from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand and Indonesia, aged five to 60, he said.

Wan Mohamed Saupee said all the foreigners arrested in the two raids were taken to the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot for documentation and further investigation.