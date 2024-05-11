10 MMEA officers commissioned as helicopter pilots, air system officers

IPOH: Ten enforcement officers of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) received their Flight Wings to qualify as helicopter pilots and air system officers.

In a statement today, the MMEA said the commissioning was held in conjunction with the Wings Presentation Ceremony and Completion of Training for Helicopter Pilots Series 1/2023 and Air System Officers Series 1/2024 at the Layang Layang Flying Academy here yesterday.

Also present at the event were the MMEA Air Operations Division director, First Admiral Syed Islam Shahajam; deputy commander of the Royal Malaysia Police Air Operations Force Training Base, ACP Mohd Hafizul Mohd Salleh; Layang Layang Flying Academy Sdn Bhd group general manager Captain Shahdon Poong; and Perak MMEA director Captain Mohamad Shukri Khotob.

MMEA deputy director-general (Logistics) Maritime Vice Admiral Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim, representing the MMEA director-general, said that the rank was specifically awarded to officers who have undergone training for 12 to 18 months to qualify to perform flight duties within the agency.

“The skills possessed by pilots and air system officers through the training provided not only contribute to the agility of the MMEA in carrying out operational tasks as well as search and rescue, but also ensure the capability of the Malaysian Maritime air assets through the maritime logistics sector,” he said.

Saiful Lizan explained that the air assets used by the MMEA require high expertise in operation and maintenance, and the group of officers are specifically trained for this purpose.

At the same time, he emphasised that with the increase in qualified helicopter pilots and air system officers, the MMEA is now in a better position to enhance aerial patrols over the country’s waters.

“This will directly contribute to the effectiveness in controlling and preventing cross-border criminal activities such as smuggling, illegal immigration, and illegal fishing in the Malaysian Maritime Zone,“ he said.

Saiful Lizan also emphasised the need for continuous training and skill renewal for Malaysian Maritime officers to face current challenges in the field of maritime enforcement.