10 Myanmar nationals detained crossing into Malaysia illegally

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Army detained 10 Myanmar nationals attempting to cross into Malaysia illegally from Thailand.

The group, consisting of four men and six women, ranged in age from 19 to 35 years old.

Some of them were found carrying Myanmar identification documents and passports during the arrest.

Authorities also confiscated personal belongings, including mobile phones and cash in multiple currencies.

A Mitsubishi Pajero vehicle was intercepted, but its suspected smuggler driver escaped back into Thailand.

The total value of seized items amounted to RM21,426.

All detainees were handed over to the Jeli District Police Headquarters for further investigation. - Bernama