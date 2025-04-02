PETALING JAYA: The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified 10% out of 673 officers and personnel having a body mass index (BMI) of over 28, which is classified as obese.

Kelantan JBPM director Farhan Sufyan Borhan expressed concern over the high figure.

He states that several factors contributing to the high BMI scale include age and the personnels’ physical condition, Harian Metro reported.

“I have discussed with the training department to intensify their exercise and activities to reduce the obesity percentage among the firefighters in addition to working with the Health Ministry (KKM).

“We will cluster his group and look at suitable activities with them to assist in weight loss,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, JBPM director-general, Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said an ideal BMI will be set as one of the conditions for the excellent service award (APC) and service medals.

He stated that the approach was to ensure every officer and personnel possess a healthy body with an ideal BMI according to the department’s standards.