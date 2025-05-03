SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Veterinary Services Department (JPVNS) and state authorities have been urged to intensify monitoring and enforcement in the Bukit Pelanduk, Port Dickson area following the dumping of 100 pig carcasses by an irresponsible party.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun stated that they received reports from the public today about the carcasses found on private land in an oil palm plantation.

“I remind JPVNS and other relevant authorities, including police, to tighten enforcement in that area. Although there are no pig farms in Bukit Pelanduk (pig-rearing here was banned following the 1998 Nipah virus outbreak), pig carcasses from elsewhere are being transported there.

“...this negatively affects the landowners and I do not want this area to become a dumping ground. I also urge other states to enforce regulations as this issue is sensitive among residents bordering the site,“ he said after chairing an exco meeting here.

Aminuddin also criticised the act as disrespectful and called for it to stop, as the carcasses emit foul odour, spread germs and infections and pollute the environment.

Media reports cited that JPVNS had received complaints about the stench and potential health risks arising from the illegal dumping of pig waste in the area. An investigation on Feb 13 confirmed the existence of pits dug for this purpose.

Following this, JPVNS conducted disinfection at the illegal dumping location at Site A Tanah Merah in Port Dickson.