Era FM pledges full cooperation with MCMC’s investigation

PETALING JAYA: Era FM has pledged full cooperation with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding content uploaded on ERA’s social media accounts.

In a statement, today, Astro Audio which operates Era FM said it will respond to the licence suspension notice within the required timeframe.

“Era will fully cooperate with the investigation conducted by MCMC and provide the requested feedback.

“We also acknowledge the notice of intent for licence suspension and will submit an official response within the stipulated timeframe.”

Astro Audio also expressed regret over the incident.

“We take this matter seriously and remain committed to adhering to regulatory standards and community guidelines across all our platforms and we deeply regret this incident and any inconvenience caused.”

This comes after a video featuring three Era FM radio announcers allegedly mocking a Hindu ceremony, which sparked backlash and calls for action against the station.

ALSO READ:

Police finalising probe into viral video involving Era FM hosts - IGP