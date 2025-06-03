GEORGE TOWN: A cleaner was sentenced to 11 months’ jail and RM2,000 fine by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to breaking into the Komtar state assemblyman’s service centre office to steal money last December.

Magistrate Mohamad Azlan Basri handed down the sentence to C. Murli, 47, and ordered him to serve an additional two months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

He was charged with breaking into the assemblyman’s service centre office, which is used for administrative purposes, to steal office utility funds at 8.11 pm on Dec 26, 2024.

According to the case facts, on Dec 27, an office worker discovered that a drawer containing a cash bag had been rummaged through and that RM7,259 in cash meant for office utility payments was missing.

The worker then reviewed the closed-circuit television footage and saw the man breaking into the office and stealing the money. His fingerprints were also found at the scene.

Murli, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lighter sentence, stating that he earned RM50 per day.

Deputy public prosecutor Syairah Aqilah Khalil requested an appropriate sentence for him.