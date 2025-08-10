104 luxury vehicles seized in JPJ’s Ops Luxury 3.0 crackdown

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has sealed 104 luxury vehicles in its latest Ops Luxury 3.0 enforcement operation conducted from August 7 to 9.

Senior Enforcement Director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan revealed the seized cars included Ferrari, Range Rover, Porsche and Ford Mustang models driven by locals and foreigners.

He stated the vehicles were impounded for offences such as invalid Competent Driving Licences, expired road tax and lapsed insurance coverage.

The operation saw 627 summonses issued nationwide with Kuala Lumpur recording the highest seizures at 93 vehicles followed by Selangor (61) and Penang (28).

All confiscated vehicles are being held at JPJ depots under the Road Transport Act 1987 pending further investigations.

Muhammad Kifli emphasised JPJ would not compromise with traffic regulation violators and vehicles would only be released upon road tax and insurance renewal.

He confirmed the department would intensify periodic Ops Luxury operations to ensure transport sector safety and sustainability.

Violators of the Road Transport Act 1987 will face strict action with public complaints accepted via MyJPJ’s e-Aduan or email to aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my.

The director added JPJ’s proposed legal amendments for stricter enforcement would be submitted to the Transport Ministry on August 11.

Present at the press conference were Kuala Lumpur JPJ Director Hamidi Adam and Selangor JPJ Director Azrin Borhan. – Bernama