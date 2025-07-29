110 Sarawak students receive RM28m Petronas education sponsorships

KUCHING: A total of 110 Sarawakian students have been awarded Petronas education sponsorships worth RM28 million to pursue higher education at leading universities in Malaysia and abroad.

The recipients, selected from nearly 9,000 applicants, demonstrated outstanding academic performance, leadership qualities, and active participation in co-curricular activities during their 2024 Sijil Peperiksaan Malaysia (SPM) examinations.

The students will enrol in courses such as chemical engineering, petroleum engineering, economics, and law at institutions including Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) and universities in the UK and Australia.

The awards were presented by Sarawak Minister for Women, Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah on behalf of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Fatimah expressed gratitude for Petronas’ long-standing commitment to nurturing Sarawakian talent.

“The relationship between Petronas and Sarawak is deeply rooted, and their efforts reflect a strong understanding of human capital value,“ she said.

She added that the initiative supports Sarawak’s Post-COVID Development Strategy, aiming for high-income status by 2030 through education and skills development.

Petronas senior general manager Akmal Niza Ahmad highlighted the company’s dedication to empowering future leaders.

“Through Powering Knowledge, we invest in diverse programmes to benefit Malaysians at all levels,“ she said.

Since 1975, Petronas has sponsored over 40,000 students nationwide, including more than 1,300 from Sarawak since 2003. – Bernama