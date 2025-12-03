12 remanded in MACC raid over false birth registration network

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded 12 individuals in connection with corruption involving late birth registration of non-citizens to citizens and birth registration using false supporting documents.

According to sources, two men, aged between 20 and 40, were remanded for four and five days, until March 15 and 16, after an application was made by MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning.

The remaining 10 individuals, four men and six women, aged 20 to 50, were also remanded for five days until March 16, following approval at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court.

Yesterday, the MACC detained 16 individuals, aged 20 to 70, between 11 am and 8 pm during Ops Outlander and Ops Birth, which were conducted in the Klang Valley and Johor.

Among those arrested were a civil servant, a medical practitioner with the title Datuk Seri, a lawyer, as well as several agents and birth registration applicants.

Sources said the suspects are believed to have committed the offences between 2013 and 2018, and again from 2023 to 2025, by accepting and offering bribes, as well as submitting false birth certification documents.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya has confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Sections 17(a) and 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009.

Four other suspects, including the medical practitioner with the Datuk Seri title, were released on MACC bail due to health reasons after their statements were recorded.