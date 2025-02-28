12-year-old boy drowns in Sungai Tok Bali Lagoon

KOTA BHARU: A 12-year-old boy drowned while swimming in the Sungai Tok Bali lagoon, Jalan Semerak, Pasir Putih near here today.

Fire and Rescue operations commander Ibrahim Mohd Rohni said the victim, Wan Mohd Fahmi Wan Mohd Fadhli, was found at a depth of three metres by the scuba unit during a surface search operation.

He said the victim had gone fishing with three cousins from his home in Bachok, accompanied by family members, before deciding to swim in the lagoon.

“Only the victim drowned in the incident, and his body was recovered from the bottom of the lagoon with the help of the scuba unit and boat search operations,“ he said when contacted today.

Ibrahim said the victim was confirmed dead by medical personnel at 1.37pm, and his body was later sent to Tengku Anis Hospital for a post-mortem.

The body has been handed over to the police for further action.