GEORGE TOWN: A 12-year-old girl who was allegedly abused by her parents will be placed in a government-run care centre once she is discharged from hospital, according to the Penang Social Welfare Department (JKM).

State JKM director Zakaria Taib said the decision was made after discussions with the girl’s immediate relatives revealed that none were willing or suitable to take her in.

“Following consultations with both sides of the family, it was clear that they were unable or unfit to care for the child. As such, she will be placed in the custody of a registered care facility overseen by the department,” he said when contacted today.

The girl remains in Penang Hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition. She is also receiving counselling amid concerns she may be suffering from emotional trauma following the incident.

Zakaria said the department is now in the process of obtaining a court order to formalise her placement once she is discharged.

“This is the most appropriate solution at this time, given the current family circumstances. The court will ultimately decide on custody, but our priority is the safety and welfare of the child,” he added.

Police had earlier detained a couple, aged 47 and 49, after the girl was found with bruises and lacerations on her back. She is believed to have been caned at the family’s home in Sungai Ara.