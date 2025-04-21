12-year-old girl dies after falling from sixth floor of PPR flat

KUALA LUMPUR: A 12-year-old girl died this afternoon after reportedly falling from her sixth-floor unit at the Batu Muda People’s Housing Project (PPR) flats here.

Sentul Police Chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari confirmed the incident, saying that they received a call regarding the case at 2.24pm.

“An investigation is underway and, for now, the case is classified as a sudden death,” he said when contacted.

It is understood that there were no eyewitnesses to the incident, and there is no closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage available at the scene.