122,000 Year 1 pupils still lack 3M skills - Fadhlina

KAJANG: A total of 122,000 Year One pupils across the country have been identified as still lacking the essential 3M skills of reading, writing and counting for this academic session.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek attributed this issue to learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, poverty and the needs of special children.

“I believe this figure is dynamic. As soon as they master these skills through interventions at both the state and federal levels, as well as through the Anak Kita programme, the number will change (improve),“ she told a press conference after officiating at the Tekad Reformasi Pendidikan Prgramme here today.

The programme held for the first time in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Selangor state government was attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari

The Literacy and Numeracy Intervention programme, which began in August, is being implemented to help students acquire the 3M skills.

The Tekad Reformasi Pendidikan Programme seeks to empower education in Selangor, aligning with the MoE’s reform initiatives. Its goal is to establish Selangor as a leader in promoting quality education through various initiatives focused on human capital development and educational innovation.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the ministry is working towards achieving a target of one counseling teacher for every 250 primary and secondary school students.

“We hope to meet this target to enhance the educational ecosystem and provide effective psychosocial services to our children,“ she added.

Addressing a bullying incident at a boarding school in Kuala Lumpur involving the child of a member of the band Spider, Fadhlina confirmed that stern action has been taken and guidelines issued to tackle the issue.

“I want to emphasise that bullying is unacceptable, regardless of whose child is involved - be it a celebrity’s child or a minister’s child.

“As such, I urge everyone to ensure that the school environment is safe. Any actions taken by the authorities, particularly the police, who are investigating the matter, will be handled appropriately,“ she added.