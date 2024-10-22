1,236 Terengganu police officers, personnel on standby for floods

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 1,236 police officers and personnel in Terengganu are on standby to respond to potential floods during this year’s northeast monsoon season.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the preparations include 37 boats, 42 lorries and 106 four-wheel drive vehicles, all ready for deployment to flood-affected areas.

He added that all district police headquarters have been instructed to make early preparations to lead, coordinate and execute flood disaster operations in collaboration with other rescue agencies, such as the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Civil Defence Force for field operations.

“For delivering aid to the islands, the task has been assigned to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency,” he told reporters after the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department case item disposal ceremony at the Terengganu Police Headquarters today.

Mohd Khairi also said that 451 flood-prone locations have been identified throughout the state and urged the public, especially those in high-risk areas, to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

“In Kuala Terengganu, there are 97 hotspot areas, Kuala Nerus (48), Marang (35), Dungun (58), Kemaman (55), Hulu Terengganu (66), Setiu (58) and Besut (34).

“A total of 590 temporary relief centres have been prepared, which can accommodate 147,590 evacuees,” he said.