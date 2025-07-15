Cybersecurity Malaysia drafts enforcement strategy to boost digital trust

KUALA LUMPUR: CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) is finalising an enforcement strategy aimed at strengthening digital trust and improving data safety, according to Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

The strategy, now in its final draft stage, was presented to the minister last week and will be submitted to the Cabinet for further input and approval this year.

Gobind highlighted that a key focus of the strategy is creating an ecosystem centred on digital trust. He emphasised the importance of establishing a dedicated enforcement agency to ensure the effectiveness of these measures.

“Having measures in place without a proper enforcement mechanism would be ineffective,“ he said during a press conference after launching the ASEAN 5G & OT Security Summit (5GOT).

The minister noted that the final decision on the enforcement framework will rest with the Cabinet. “But that will be something for the Cabinet to decide as we move along,“ he added. - Bernama