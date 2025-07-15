Dialogue key to China-Australia ties, Albanese tells Xi in Beijing

BEIJING: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasised the importance of dialogue in strengthening ties with China during his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The visit, Albanese’s second as PM, aims to reinforce recently stabilised trade relations despite lingering geopolitical strains.

Relations between the two nations have faced turbulence over the past decade, marked by disputes over security and competing Pacific interests. A thaw began in December when China lifted its ban on Australian rock lobster imports, resolving the last trade barrier from a 2017 dispute.

Speaking at the Great Hall of the People, Albanese stated, “Australia values our relationship with China and will continue to approach it in a calm and consistent manner, guided by our national interest.” He added, “Dialogue needs to be at the centre of our relationship.”

Xi acknowledged the progress, noting that bilateral ties had “risen from the setbacks and turned around.” He urged both nations to maintain this trajectory regardless of global changes.

China remains Australia’s top trading partner, accounting for nearly a third of its total trade. Albanese’s delegation includes business leaders attending a CEO roundtable in Beijing before heading to Chengdu.

The trip faced minor disruptions when Australian journalists covering the visit were briefly detained by security near Beijing’s Bell and Drum Towers. Guards demanded footage be handed to police, though reporters held proper permits. Diplomatic intervention resolved the situation.

The visit coincides with regional tensions over China’s South China Sea claims and scrutiny over the Chinese-owned Darwin Port, which Australia may force to sell to a local entity. - AFP