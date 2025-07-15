LTAT Foundation launches 5 education initiatives for MAF personnel’s children

KUALA LUMPUR: The Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) Foundation has rolled out five new educational initiatives aimed at supporting the children and families of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced the programmes, emphasising their role in enhancing education, skills, and welfare for military families.

The first initiative, the e-Perkasa SPM 2025 Programme, is a collaboration with Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI). It provides free devices to 652 students attending schools outside military camps. Sponsors include BHIC AeroServices, BHPetrol, and Pernama.

The second programme, Sentuhan Elit SPM, targets 658 students from six camp-based schools (SDK). It offers intensive tuition, exam techniques, and career guidance.

For skills development, the Kemahiran Keluarga Tentera (K2T) initiative provides 22 short courses, including culinary and makeup training.

MAF personnel and their children can also receive RM3,000 sponsorships for TVET courses at MARA institutions. This effort is supported by Pharmaniaga and JPPKK.

The MADANI Education Savings Programme, in partnership with PTPTN, grants RM50 to 3,775 Year One students of serving military personnel via SSPN Prime accounts.

Lastly, the STEM Programme, developed with TalentCorp and USM, promotes science and technology education in military schools.

At the launch, CSR contributions totalling RM3.2 million were presented by Affin Bank, BHPetrol, and Kemalak Group.

Senior defence officials, including Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari and Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, attended the event. - Bernama