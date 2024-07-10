124 flood hotspots identified in Melaka - APM

MELAKA: A total of 124 flood ‘hotspot’ locations have been identified in Melaka, said Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) Director Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim.

He said 59 of the locations are in Melaka Tengah, 42 locations in Jasin and 23 locations in Alor Gajah.

“Having identified these locations, the Melaka APM is ready to mobilise its personnel to face the current northeast monsoon season.

“They are regularly given training such as search and rescue, first aid and flood relief operations,“ he told reporters at his office here today.

He said the Melaka APM is equipped with 58 assets consisting of five lorries, 32 boats, 11 four-wheel drive vehicles and 10 ambulances.

He advised residents in flood-risk areas to immediately evacuate their homes to avoid any untoward incident when it rains for more than two hours.