13 express bus companies issued show-cause letters for Aidilfitri fare hikes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has issued show-cause letters to 13 express bus companies for raising economy-class fares during the recent Aidilfitri festive season.

The agency said of the total, five companies were issued a second show-cause letter and summoned to APAD’s headquarters to provide further clarification and additional evidence.

It said the action followed monitoring of 101 companies involving 371 vehicles between March 15 and April 6, focusing on eight major routes including the Larkin Terminal, Terminal Bersepadu Selatan, Penang Sentral Terminal, and Kuala Terengganu Terminal.

“Based on the decision of the APAD Licensing Suspension and Revocation Committee, which convened on May 15, two companies were found to have raised express bus fares ahead of the festive season.

“One of the companies was issued a warning notice as the evidence showed the fare increase was nominal, while another was suspended from operating for 14 days for failing to respond to the second show-cause letter,” it said in a statement today.

APAD added that it will continue to monitor the operations of express bus companies from time to time, particularly during festive periods, to prevent any fare increases exceeding the permitted ceiling rate.

“In addition, APAD will also monitor the level of compliance by express bus companies with service requirements, including adherence to the Industry Safety Code of Practice. APAD will not hesitate to take firm action, including suspending operator licences, if any are found to be in breach of licence conditions,” the agency said.

According to APAD, as of April 30, a total of 177 express bus companies had been licensed, with 3,854 vehicle permits in operation across Peninsular Malaysia.

“There are two types of express bus services - economy and executive. Since Sept 9, 2013, the ceiling fare for economy buses has been regulated at RM0.093 per km with an additional 10 per cent limit during festive seasons. There is no ceiling fare for executive buses,” it added.