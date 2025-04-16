KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has received 13 reports over the publication of an incomplete illustration of the national flag, Jalur Gemilang, which appeared on the front page of a local Chinese daily newspaper yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the matter, saying that an investigation is being conducted under Section 4(1)(b) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

“Yes, we have received the reports, and an investigation is currently underway,’ he said, when contacted, today.

He added that police will summon individuals associated with the newspaper, to have their statements recorded in the near future.

The incident, which went viral on social media, depicted the Jalur Gemilang without the crescent moon - a key element symbolising Islam, the official religion of Malaysia - placed next to the Chinese flag.

The image sparked public outrage, with many netizens condemning the newspaper for its insensitivity.

In response, the local daily issued an apology yesterday, attributing the mistake to a ‘technical error’, and expressing regret over the incident.

