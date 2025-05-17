KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,300 motorcycles were inspected during Op Samseng Jalanan conducted by the police (PDRM) across several hotspots in the federal capital last night.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the operation aimed to reduce road accidents and address complaints from hotel owners about noisy motorcycles disturbing their guests at night.

The operation, which began at 9pm, covered several areas including Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Bukit Bintang and the Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE).

“We detected various offences including illegal modifications, riding without a licence, and expired road tax. Some riders even attempted to flee by riding against traffic to avoid the roadblocks,” he said, adding that such actions could embarrass the country, especially with the ASEAN Summit approaching.

The overnight operation ended at 4.30am with the police issuing 1,006 summonses, while the Road Transport Department (JPJ), which joined the operation, issued 206. A total of 55 motorcycles and one car were also seized.

A Bernama check at the roadblock in Jalan Ampang observed several riders attempting to escape inspection by riding against traffic, but they were swiftly intercepted by motorcycle patrol units.