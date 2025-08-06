PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the police to review the alleged travel ban on graphic artist and activist Mohd Fahmi Reza Mohd Zarin, better known as Fahmi Reza.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Anwar said the Madani government upholds individual freedoms as long as they do not compromise national security or breach existing laws.

“The police must provide further clarification regarding this matter.

“The Prime Minister’s Office will continue to monitor developments accordingly,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain clarified that no official travel restriction has been imposed on Fahmi at this time.

“However, Fahmi’s name has been placed on a travel monitoring list for internal record-keeping and reference purposes, as investigations involving him are still ongoing,” Razarudin said in a statement.

He said that the list does not constitute a travel ban but is part of routine monitoring procedures carried out by the authorities.

He also added that a misunderstanding at the checkpoint at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on June 7 resulted in Fahmi being wrongly flagged under a travel ban.

“This situation is currently under review, and appropriate measures will be taken to improve existing procedures.

“The police remain committed to upholding and respecting the freedom of movement of all Malaysian citizens.

“The individual concerned is free to travel in and out of the country as usual, subject to regulations set by the Immigration Department and other applicable laws,” he said.

On Saturday,Fahmi claimed he was prevented from leaving Malaysia after being recently blacklisted from entering Sabah.

In a Facebook post, he shared that immigration officers at KLIA informed him of a travel restriction as he was preparing to leave for Singapore to watch his favorite bands.

“I arrived at KLIA at 9.35am and as usual, I was stopped at the international departure immigration counter and asked to wait in a temporary office while officers checked with the Travel Control Office,” he said.

He said that after completing the necessary procedures, including presenting his departure clearance pass and flight ticket, he was informed that Bukit Aman had not approved his exit from the country.