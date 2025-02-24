133 Federal Agencies receive unmodified opinion certs from Auditor-General

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 133 out of 142 Federal Agencies’ Financial Statements for 2023 have received the Auditor-General’s Certificate with an Unmodified Opinion, said Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi.

She said nine agencies were issued certificates with a Modified Opinion, including eight with a Qualified Opinion and one with an Adverse Opinion.

“Only one agency received a Modified Opinion for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023, compared to three agencies in the previous year,” she said in a statement following the tabling of the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 1/2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She said as of Jan 8, a total of 142 out of 145 Federal Agencies’ Financial Statements for 2023 had been submitted and certified by the Auditor-General.

Three agencies, namely the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA), the Labuan FSA Staff Welfare Fund and the South Kelantan Development Authority (KESEDAR), have yet to submit their financial statements.

Wan Suraya said the report found that 142 federal agencies held total assets worth RM2.696 trillion compared to liabilities of RM0.871 trillion, but five agencies recorded liabilities exceeding their assets.

A total of 98 agencies received grants amounting to RM33.628 billion from the Federal Government, while 97 agencies had development grant balances totalling RM21.399 billion.

“Some 20 agencies had loans amounting to RM126.564 billion from the Federal Government and financial institutions, including five with government-guaranteed loans worth RM99.058 billion.

“Four agencies took new loans amounting to RM7.309 billion in 2023,” she said.

She added that 59 agencies owned 217 subsidiary companies with investments totalling RM65.145 billion. Of these, 131 recorded profits of RM4.087 billion, while 86 reported losses of RM2.810 billion.

“Only 81 subsidiary companies paid dividends totalling RM2.829 billion to 32 agencies, including 14 companies that paid RM1.432 billion despite recording losses,” she said.

The report also revealed that 39 agencies had provided advances and loans totalling RM16.849 billion to 94 subsidiary companies.

Wan Suraya said 97 agencies recorded a current surplus after tax and zakat of RM73.886 billion in 2023, while 45 agencies reported a current deficit of RM2.011 billion.

The first LKAN for this year focused on three key aspects, namely Financial Statement Certification, Financial Statement Analysis and Key Audit Area (KAA).