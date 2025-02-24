Former security guard reported missing after leaving home to Gua Beringin

KANGAR: A former security guard is feared missing after reportedly venturing into Gua Beringin, located behind his home in Kampung Gua Beringin, Pokok Sena, Chuping, near Padang Besar yesterday.

Padang Besar District Police Chief ACP Mohd Shokri Abdullah said Kamardin Pin, 61, was reported missing by his wife at 1.56 pm after he failed to return home after leaving the house at 8 am.

“According to his wife, at about 8 am yesterday, he informed her that he was going to Gua Beringin, which is about 100 metres from their house. He left on foot carrying a rope and a machete,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Mohd Shokri, the man, a former security guard at a driving school in Pauh, Arau, is reported to have heart disease and high blood pressure.

A search has been mounted for the man, involving villagers, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the police.