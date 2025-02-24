1,946 senior citizens have received free influenza vaccination in Perak

IPOH: A total of 1,946 senior citizens have received free influenza vaccinations at 78 selected health clinics in Perak under the Health Ministry’s (MOH) voluntary vaccination programme since Feb 18.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the programme had seen an encouraging response, with immunisation appointment slots at 32 out of the 78 clinics fully booked until March.

“Perak has been allocated 17,000 vaccine doses, which will be supplied in phases based on the percentage of senior citizens in each area and the available stock.

“We have around 500,000 senior citizens, and half of them may have underlying health conditions that qualify them for free vaccination,” he told reporters after visiting the Free Influenza Vaccination Programme at the Buntong Health Clinic here today.

On Feb 10, MOH announced that the voluntary vaccination programme is open to individuals aged 60 and above who suffer from diabetes, respiratory diseases, heart conditions, obesity, hypertension, dyslipidaemia and chronic kidney disease.

MOH said the programme aims to protect more high-risk individuals from severe influenza complications, which could lead to hospitalisation or even death. The initiative is expected to benefit over 170,000 high-risk senior citizens.

Sivanesan also encouraged eligible individuals to schedule vaccination appointments through the MySejahtera app or at designated health clinics.

“Senior citizens in Perak should seize this opportunity and book their vaccination slots through the MySejahtera app to fully benefit from the programme,” he said.

He also advised vaccine recipients to immediately seek medical attention if they experience any side effects.

“If you develop symptoms such as prolonged fever, swelling or allergic reactions after the injection, visit a health clinic immediately. Ensuring the safety of vaccine recipients remains our top priority,” he added.