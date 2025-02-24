MACC recover over RM100m cash from home of ex-PM’s aide

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seized more than RM100 million in cash during a raid on a home belonging to an aide of former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

According to a MACC source cited by New Straits Times, the commission’s officers carried out the raid on the former aide’s residence following months of surveillance.

The money was found stashed in ‘multiple bags and safes’ in several rooms.

In addition to the money, MACC officers also confiscated documents, jewellery, and electronic devices during the raid.

The raid, conducted by MACC’s special investigation team, is part of an ongoing probe into allegations of abuse of power and money laundering by the former prime minister’s ex-staff.

The English daily also reported that investigators are presently probing the source of the money, including possible links to political funds.

The probe, the source added, is also investigating the role played by a key figure among the former prime minister’s staff over the seized funds.

Yesterday, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest of four people who worked with Ismail Sabri during his tenure as prime minister.

On Saturday, Ismail Sabri was admitted to a hospital in Kota Damansara after collapsing at his home.

His press secretary Azran Fitri Rahim told Bernama this was due to high blood pressure.

At present, Ismail is now in stable condition.