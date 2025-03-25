134 illegal jetties in Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok closed

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 134 illegal jetties at the Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok border in Kelantan have been sealed so far, said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said currently, the Senoi Praaq team of Perak Royal Malaysian Police has been assigned to the area to stop smuggling activities and that the illegal bases do not become active again.

“This is important because our border with Thailand is very close at Sungai Golok, and here there are various security threats including drug and firearm smuggling and the entry of foreign immigrants in addition to essential goods such as cooking oil,“ he said.

He told reporters after the 218th Police Day 2025 anniversary at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre, today.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and Marine Police teams are ready to guard the country’s maritime borders during this year’s Aidilfitri celebration from any illegal activities.

He said that the country’s maritime borders are currently being monitored around the clock by MMEA through Op Pagar Laut since the beginning of Ramadan, while the Marine Police are constantly monitoring the area between the coasts up to the nautical mile limit they control.

“These criminals think that we will ‘relax’ in terms of border control (during Aidilfitri), but the answer is no, our preparedness is at its highest,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said the Home Ministry would also ensure smooth movement at the country’s border checkpoints due to the expected increase in use of the route in conjunction with Aidilfitri with sufficient personnel assigned.

He said this included Bangunan Sultan Iskandar in Johor, Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah and Padang Besar in Perlis, as well as the country’s entry points in the border with Kalimantan.

“We will ensure sufficient personnel for people’s smooth mobility during peak seasons like this,“ he said.