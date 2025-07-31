13MP: Malaysia boosts defence, security with AI

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will enhance the capabilities of its defence and security assets, as well as personnel capacity, under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) through the adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).

The government aims to build a future-ready, integrated and agile security force to safeguard national stability and prosperity in the face of evolving threats.

“As part of this strategy, land and maritime border control will continue to be reinforced to combat cross-border crimes and illegal activities,” Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in Parliament.

“Special emphasis will also be placed on strengthening preparedness to respond to sovereignty and security threats in the South China Sea.”

He added that immigration processes will be modernised through the rollout of a more efficient National Integrated Immigration System, aimed at improving public service delivery and national security coordination.

At the domestic level, Anwar said public safety remains a core concern, with drug abuse identified as a serious societal threat and the root cause of at least 28 other crimes, including theft and violent offences.

To tackle the issue, the government will implement a more holistic and integrated strategy combining enforcement, rehabilitation and prevention.

This will involve close coordination between enforcement agencies, treatment institutions and civil society stakeholders.

“These reforms signal our determination to not only protect the nation’s borders and sovereignty but also strengthen public order and safety at all levels of society,” he said.