13MP: Malaysia to table climate change bill, launch national plan for climate resilience

PETALING JAYA: The government will table a National Climate Change Bill and introduce a National Adaptation Plan under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) to regulate Malaysia’s climate response and strengthen national preparedness against the impacts of global warming.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the reforms reflect Malaysia’s serious commitment to preserving the health of the planet and tackling climate-related threats.

“The responsibility of preserving the Earth’s health and addressing the effects of climate change must not be taken lightly,” he said while tabling 13MP in Parliament.

The National Adaptation Plan will serve as a framework to better prepare the country for climate-related risks, especially as extreme weather events become more frequent and severe.

Urban and spatial planning will also be updated, with disaster risk management measures to be integrated into all State Structure Plans and Local Plans.

To enhance disaster preparedness, the government will improve early warning systems by deploying artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology, ensuring faster alerts and greater protection for the public.