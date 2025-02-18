KUANTAN: Pahang has submitted proposals for the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) allocation, covering aspects such as infrastructure, the halal industry, and water supply, said State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology and Education Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak.

He said that Pahang was seeking an allocation to upgrade and improve the road network, which was deemed essential for stimulating economic activities and increasing job opportunities in the state.

“Pahang is a vast state with great potential, and we see the road aspect as important in the 13MP. With a good road network, we can open new corridors for development,” he said.

Mohd Soffi said this at a press conference after attending the 13MP Engagement Session by the Ministry of Economy here today, representing Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail. The session was also attended by Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

Elaborating, he said that the state government also planned to develop a halal industry hub in Gebeng, focusing on the production of various halal products, including food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Mohd Soffi said that the industry was one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, and Pahang had great potential to capitalise on this opportunity due to its natural resources and strategic location.

He also highlighted other proposals, including the implementation of water resource development and flood mitigation projects.

“We request that the federal government consider projects for dam construction, irrigation systems, and water catchment conservation to ensure that the people of Pahang have access to a sufficient and quality water supply, along with the flood mitigation projects,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Soffi expressed his gratitude to the Federal Government for approving projects under the 5th Rolling Plan (RP5) for 2025 of the 12th Malaysia Plan. This includes 470 extension projects worth RM28.9 billion, in addition to an allocation of RM2.09 billion for 115 new projects.

Meanwhile, Hanifah Hajar, in her speech, said that one of the key focus areas of the 13MP was to continue strengthening the well-being of the people, which has been the foundation of every national development plan.

“The 13MP will focus on practical and effective measures to alleviate the burden on the people, ensuring they enjoy a better and more competitive life while preparing them to face increasingly challenging economic conditions.

“It is not just a plan for the next five years but also seeks to establish the groundwork for long-term planning, extending over the next one or two decades,” she said.