140,000 vehicles expected to ply WCE during Aidilfitri

SHAH ALAM: The West Coast Expressway (WCE) is expected to see a surge in traffic, with an estimated 140,000 vehicles passing through during this year’s Aidilfitri celebration, following the completion of additional highway sections.

WCE general manager (Strategic Communications and Stakeholder Engagement) Syed Mohammed Idid said that the projection aligns with past festive trends, including Chinese New Year, Deepavali, and Christmas, which have consistently recorded average daily traffic (ADT) of between 130,000 and 150,000 vehicles.

He added that the Taiping Selatan-Banting stretch is expected to experience the highest traffic volume along the stretch.

Initially, after the completion of Sections 5, 8, 9, and 10 in 2019, the average daily traffic (ADT) stood at approximately 60,000 vehicles. The opening of the Assam Jawa interchange (Section 6), on Nov 20, 2023, saw this figure rise to 70,000.

“The momentum continued with the launch of the Taiping Selatan section (Section 11), on the eve of Ramadan, March 12, 2024, completing the entire Perak alignment and pushing the ADT beyond 80,000,” he said, in a statement, today.

He added that, with the recent opening of Selangor’s Section 1 Banting and Section 2 Kesas, the current average daily traffic (ADT) has risen to approximately 90,000 vehicles.

He also highlighted that the surge in traffic underscores the expressway’s vital role in facilitating travel during peak holiday seasons while reaffirming WCE’s commitment to ensuring a safe and efficient journey for all road users during the festive period.

“The completion of Section 7, the Tanjung Karang interchange, expected in 2026, is set to further ease congestion and drive regional economic growth,“ he added.