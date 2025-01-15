PETALING JAYA: A 15-year-old boy died suddenly after reportedly witnessing a physical altercation between a foreign worker and a customer at an eatery in Taiping, Perak.

The teenage boy, identified as Terence Tan Kean Leong, was the oldest son of the eatery owner.

China Press reported eyewitnesses confirming that the customer, who was dining with an another man and woman, requested for some tissue paper and when he was asked to pay, he slapped the worker instead.

The incident took place on Monday (Jan 13) at 11pm.

The CCTV video of the incident has since gone viral.

The worker then retaliated but the scuffle eventually subsided after the eatery owner intervened and broke off the fight, and managed to remove the customer from the premises with the help of other customers.

Eyewitnesses also spotted Tan watching the incident unfold.

However, he was said to be “visibly shaken” and was holding a chair “defensively”, as quoted in the report.

One eyewitness confirmed that after the fight, things returned to normal but Tan collapsed upon stepping out of the eatery.

“Despite immediate attempts to revive him, he remained unresponsive,“ the eyewitness was quoted as saying.

Tan was rushed to the hospital but he unfortunately passed away while receiving treatment.

Taiping district police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail revealed there were no criminal elements behind Tan’s death and confirmed that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

He added the police will be investigating the fight in the eatery.