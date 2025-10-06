157 projects under 12th Malaysia Plan delayed, education ministry tops list

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 157 development projects involving 18 ministries under the 12th Malaysia Plan were reported to be behind schedule as of December 31, 2024.

The Auditor-General’s Report Series 3/2025 revealed that the Ministry of Education recorded the highest number of delayed projects at 46.

The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development followed with 34 delayed projects.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation had 12 delayed projects.

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government reported 11 projects behind schedule.

The audit urged each ministry and department to act swiftly to address these delays.

All planned projects must be completed by the end of 2025, which marks the final year of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

The report detailed that 3,829 projects, representing 43.7%, were currently at the implementation stage.

Another 2,400 projects, or 27.4%, remained at the pre-implementation stage.

A total of 2,355 projects, accounting for 26.9%, had reached the post-implementation stage.

Some 171 projects, making up 2.0%, were classified as either cancelled or under review.

Project expenditure performance from 2021 to 2024 reached RM315.932 billion.

This amount exceeded the approved allocation of RM307.908 billion for the same period.

The expenditure has achieved 76.1% of the total allocation ceiling of RM415.0 billion following the 12MP Mid-Term Review. – Bernama